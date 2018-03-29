California Public Employees Retirement System Has $928,000 Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. State Street Corp grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 131,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

GIFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Kirk J. Meche bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,553.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “California Public Employees Retirement System Has $928,000 Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-928000-position-in-gulf-island-fabrication-inc-gifi.html.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc (Gulf Island) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a fabricator of steel platforms and other specialized structures for customers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It also performs onshore and offshore construction and fabrication services for customers in the marine industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.