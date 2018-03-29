California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Cowen Inc (COWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Cowen worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 68.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 233,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Inc (COWN) opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cowen Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $384.42, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.69). Cowen had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cowen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/california-public-employees-retirement-system-increases-stake-in-cowen-inc-cown.html.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, formerly Cowen Group, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.