California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,660 Shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of TransMontaigne Partners worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 1,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) opened at $35.65 on Thursday. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.58, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 12.16%. equities research analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on TransMontaigne Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on TransMontaigne Partners in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransMontaigne Partners from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMontaigne Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals.

