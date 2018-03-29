California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,521 Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Global Brass and Copper worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 305.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,499 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Brass and Copper news, Director Bradford T. Ray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $165,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,617.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.14, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Global Brass and Copper’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Global Brass and Copper Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

