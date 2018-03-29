California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of Buffalo Wild Wings worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWLD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Buffalo Wild Wings has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $157.00 price target on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $157.00 price target on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buffalo Wild Wings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.09.

Buffalo Wild Wings Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

