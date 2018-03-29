California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,001 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3,348.86, a PE ratio of 132.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

