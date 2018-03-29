California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 83,056 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,056 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Discovery Communications worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 5,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ DISCK) opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,596.13, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

