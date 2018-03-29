Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

CPE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 315,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,429.33, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

