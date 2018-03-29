Calpine Co. (CPN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calpine were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calpine by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Calpine by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,993,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 600,103 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calpine in the third quarter worth about $122,425,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calpine in the third quarter worth about $99,840,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Calpine by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 6,475,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after buying an additional 1,975,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

CPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,254. The company has a market cap of $5,500.00 and a P/E ratio of -15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Calpine Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Calpine Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

