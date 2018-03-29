37,287 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.1% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 451,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,740,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE KO) opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182,964.70, a PE ratio of 160.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 577.78%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

