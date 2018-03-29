Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

