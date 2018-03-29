Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 39,020 Shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf (IAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf (BMV:IAT) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf (BMV IAT) opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf has a 52-week low of $722.70 and a 52-week high of $1,007.01.

