Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 149,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 51,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $229,584.22, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. HSBC raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-has-3-71-million-holdings-in-taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm.html.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.