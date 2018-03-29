Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 716 Shares of Novartis (NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 138,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) opened at $81.25 on Thursday. Novartis has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $184,654.91, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

