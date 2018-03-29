Campbell Soup (CPB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4904883103394 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. 2,606,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,392. The company has a market cap of $12,832.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

