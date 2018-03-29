Secure Trust Bank (STB) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 2,650 ($36.61) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.18) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,016.67 ($27.86).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,725 ($23.83) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.43 and a PE ratio of 1,815.79. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($20.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($34.54).

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 116.40 ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 136.50 ($1.89) by GBX (20.10) (($0.28)). The firm had revenue of £129.50 million during the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/canaccord-genuity-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-secure-trust-bank-stb-updated.html.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC is engaged in providing banking and financial services. The Company’s principal activity is banking, including deposit taking, and secured and unsecured lending. The Company’s segments include Business finance, including Real Estate Finance, which offers buy-to-let and development loans secured by the United Kingdom real estate; Asset Finance, which offers loans to small and medium sized enterprises to acquire commercial assets, and Commercial Finance, which includes invoice discounting and invoice financing; Consumer finance, including Personal lending, which provides unsecured consumer loans sold to customers through brokers and affinity partners; Motor finance, which hires purchase agreements secured against the vehicle being financed, and Retail finance, which includes point of sale unsecured finance for in-store and online retailers, and Other, including Current account, OneBill, Pay4later, Rentsmart and debt collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.