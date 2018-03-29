Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.047 per share by the bank on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE CM) opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38,947.59, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 21.38%. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce operates as a global financial institution, which provides a full range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

