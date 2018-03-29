Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ CSIQ) opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $955.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 108,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 20.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Quentec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/canadian-solar-csiq-rating-reiterated-by-b-riley-updated.html.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.