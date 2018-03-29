Oppenheimer Comments on Canadian Solar’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Axiom Securities lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 85,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,932. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $955.89, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quentec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,313 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

