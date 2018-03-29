Brian P. Shkrobot Sells 975 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.75, for a total transaction of C$32,906.25.

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.58. 60,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,417. The company has a market cap of $9,280.00, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.13. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$33.29 and a twelve month high of C$42.44.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

CU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited is a global enterprise company. Its segments include Electricity, Pipeline & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. Its Electricity segment’s activities are conducted through two regulated businesses; ATCO Electric Distribution and ATCO Electric Transmission, and three non-regulated businesses, ATCO Power, ATCO Power Australia and Alberta PowerLine (APL).

