Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $12.64 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 130,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 370,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,714. The firm has a market cap of $108,543.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

