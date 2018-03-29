Canlan Ice Sports Corp (ICE) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,856. The stock has a market cap of $51.35, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.32. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12 month low of C$57.91 and a 12 month high of C$76.30.

In other Canlan Ice Sports news, Director Victor Dsouza purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$41,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $71,400 over the last ninety days.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (Canlan) focuses on the development, lease, acquisition and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. The Company’s segment is ice rink and recreational facilities, which consists of Ice and field, Food and beverage, Sports store, Sponsorship, Space rental, Tournament operations, Management and consulting fees and Oothers.

