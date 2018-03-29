Canlan Ice Sports Corp (ICE) Director Victor Dsouza Purchases 10,000 Shares

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) Director Victor Dsouza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,800.00.

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE ICE) traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The firm has a market cap of $51.35, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.32. Canlan Ice Sports Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$3.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (Canlan) focuses on the development, lease, acquisition and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. The Company’s segment is ice rink and recreational facilities, which consists of Ice and field, Food and beverage, Sports store, Sponsorship, Space rental, Tournament operations, Management and consulting fees and Oothers.

