CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Amar Doman Purchases 10,000 Shares

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Amar Doman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,300.00.

Amar Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

On Friday, March 23rd, Amar Doman bought 35,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Amar Doman bought 30,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,400.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 189,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,198. The firm has a market cap of $527.31, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.50. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a one year low of C$5.84 and a one year high of C$7.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. CanWel Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of C$276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/canwel-building-materials-group-ltd-cwx-director-purchases-c68300-00-in-stock-updated.html.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd is a Canada-based wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products, and provider of wood pressure treating services in Canada and the Western United States. The Company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers similar concerns.

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.