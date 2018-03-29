Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Receives GBX 252.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 252.89 ($3.49).

Several analysts have issued reports on CAPC shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 290 ($4.01) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 269.70 ($3.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,710,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 251.90 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.10 ($4.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2,260.00 and a PE ratio of -26,970.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and management of property. The Company’s segments include Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties and Other. The Earls Court Properties division represents the Company’s interests in the Earls Court area, comprising properties held in ECPL, Lillie Square, the Empress State Building and a number of smaller properties in the Earls Court area.

