Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 23.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Apple by 50.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,682,000 after purchasing an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at $166.48 on Thursday. Apple has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The company has a market cap of $876,637.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

