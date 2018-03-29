Capital Power Co. (CPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.83.

Several analysts recently commented on CPX shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of CPX stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.24. 174,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,835. Capital Power has a one year low of C$22.15 and a one year high of C$26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2,580.00, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.20). Capital Power had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of C$225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.24 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.40 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

