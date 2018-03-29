Capricoin (CPC) Trading 115% Higher This Week

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $176,517.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded 115% higher against the dollar. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00007831 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

