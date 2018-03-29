Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of Capstead Mortgage worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Capstead Mortgage in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO) opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.39, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.15. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

