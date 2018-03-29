Cardlytics Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cardlytics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CDLX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 157,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,671. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cardlytics Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDLX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cardlytics-inc-to-post-fy2021-earnings-of-1-23-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts-cdlx-updated.html.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.