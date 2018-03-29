Cardtronics (CATM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CATM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Cardtronics stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1,088.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan purchased 5,725 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $149,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 322,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $7,509,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 166,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

