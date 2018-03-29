Career Education Corp. (CECO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Career Education worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Career Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Career Education by 40.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Career Education by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Career Education by 28.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $543,668.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECO. BidaskClub cut shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Career Education Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $910.97, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 2.56.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Career Education had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Career Education Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

