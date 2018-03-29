Cargojet (CJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.49

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$69.49 and last traded at C$67.17, with a volume of 24979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $905.82, a P/E ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

In other news, insider Paul David Rinaldo sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$365,150.00.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

