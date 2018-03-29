Carl Helmetag Sells 1,400 Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Stock

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Director Carl Helmetag sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $36,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at $481,818.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.20. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 20.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (Espey) is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering products for use in military and environment applications. The Company provides power energy conversion and transformer solutions.

