Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Position Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,458,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE CSL) opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,385.29, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $119.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Position Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/carlisle-companies-csl-position-boosted-by-colonial-trust-advisors-updated.html.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.