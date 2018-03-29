Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $126,235.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.16 and a 12 month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.26.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

