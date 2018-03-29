Carolyn Hadrovic Sells 3,500 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) insider Carolyn Hadrovic sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.07, for a total transaction of C$98,245.00.

Shares of Air Canada (AC) traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.20. 53,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,982. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.49 and a twelve month high of C$29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,680.00, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.75 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 113.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Sunday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.25 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.45.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

