Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) & Sundance Energy Australia (SDCJF) Financial Comparison

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 1.70 $87.11 million $1.24 12.56 Sundance Energy Australia $66.61 million 0.86 -$45.69 million N/A N/A

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 11.68% 48.04% 5.02% Sundance Energy Australia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrizo Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 8 12 0 2.60 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $27.53, suggesting a potential upside of 76.81%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats Sundance Energy Australia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s proved reserves of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) were 64% crude oil, 12% natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 24% natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 94% of the wells in Eagle Ford in which it held an interest. As of December 31, 2016, it held an average interest of approximately 85% in these operated wells. As of December 31, 2016, it owned leases covering approximately 309,200 gross (179,179 net) acres in the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Utica and the Delaware Basin areas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

