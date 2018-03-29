Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,951.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $690,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Intel to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $238,954.91, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $427,754.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $436,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

