Cars.com Inc (CARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

