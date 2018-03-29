Cascade Bancorp (CACB) and Baylake (BYLK) Head to Head Survey

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ: CACB) and Baylake (NASDAQ:BYLK) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cascade Bancorp alerts:

82.1% of Cascade Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Cascade Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cascade Bancorp and Baylake, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cascade Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Baylake 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cascade Bancorp and Baylake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cascade Bancorp 20.91% 7.25% 0.87% Baylake 10.34% 4.05% 0.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cascade Bancorp and Baylake’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cascade Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.30 Baylake N/A N/A N/A $0.85 20.51

Baylake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cascade Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Baylake pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cascade Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Baylake pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cascade Bancorp beats Baylake on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cascade Bancorp Company Profile

Cascade Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Bank of the Cascades (the Bank). The Bank is an Oregon state chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers. It provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as consumer installment, line-of-credit, credit card and home equity loans. It also originates residential mortgage loans. It provides consumer and business deposit services, including checking, money market, time deposit accounts and related payment services, Internet banking, electronic bill payment and remote deposits. It provides trust and investment related services. As of December 31, 2015, the Bank operated 37 branches serving communities in Central, Southern and Northwest Oregon, as well as in the greater Boise/Treasure Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Washington areas.

Baylake Company Profile

Baylake Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consists of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Baylake Bank (the Bank), and providing a range of banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. The Bank is an independent community bank offering a range of financial services primarily to small businesses and individuals located in its market area. The Bank provides a range of loan, deposit and other banking products and services to its business, individual or retail and municipal customers, which include safe deposit box services, personal and corporate trust services, treasury management, private banking, financial planning and electronic banking services, including mobile banking and eBanc, an Internet banking product for its customers. It offers investment advisory services through Admiral Asset Management, Inc. (Admiral). The Bank conducts its community banking business through over 20 service financial centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.