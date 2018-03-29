Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBIO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,191,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,619,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 117.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93,592 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 294.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.58. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 2,117.98%. analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

