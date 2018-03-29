Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cathay-pacific-airways-cpcay-upgraded-by-deutsche-bank-to-buy.html.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in airline and related businesses. The Company operates its businesses through two segments. The Airline segment is engaged in passenger transport and cargo transport. The Non-airline segment is engaged in the provision of catering, ground handling and aircraft ramp handling services, as well as cargo terminals operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.