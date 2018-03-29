Cavium Inc (CAVM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,208 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 277,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Cavium worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavium during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavium during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cavium by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavium during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavium during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ CAVM) opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,738.09, a PE ratio of -77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Cavium Inc has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.05 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cavium Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

CAVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cavium from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cavium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

In other Cavium news, Director Sanjay Mehrotra sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,798,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anil Kumar Jain sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,405,323.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,175,137.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,962 shares of company stock worth $31,361,100. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

