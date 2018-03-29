CBS (CBS) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Citigroup

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBS. Loop Capital started coverage on CBS in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut CBS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.29.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. CBS has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,035.34, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a return on equity of 67.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

In other CBS news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $4,289,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,694.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 46,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,797,726.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,994.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cbs-cbs-price-target-lowered-to-61-00-at-citigroup.html.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.