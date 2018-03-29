Welbilt Inc (WBT) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBT. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, COO Josef Matosevic sold 3,837 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $73,133.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,765 shares of company stock worth $157,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,745.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. Welbilt Inc has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 312.48%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt, Inc, formerly Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc, is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market, offering customers operator and patron insights, kitchen solutions, culinary expertise, and implementation support and service.

