Textron (TXT) Position Reduced by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Textron comprises about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15,038.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $62.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

