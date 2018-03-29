CECO Environmental (CECE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CECO Environmental earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4524674946495 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ CECE) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 40,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $156.66, a P/E ratio of -50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

