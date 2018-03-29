Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($1.27). Cedar Fair Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Fair Entertainment.

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Cedar Fair Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,855.11% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $77.00 price objective on Cedar Fair Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other news, Chairman Matthew A. Ouimet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,625,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Ouimet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $129,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,357.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,276,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,925,000 after buying an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after buying an additional 66,239 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,947,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 434,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FUN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,607.30, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cedar Fair Entertainment has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $72.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.18%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

