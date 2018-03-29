Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Cedar Fair Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. 39,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,953. Cedar Fair Entertainment has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,697.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.81. Cedar Fair Entertainment had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 1,855.11%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair Entertainment will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.18%.

In other Cedar Fair Entertainment news, Chairman Matthew A. Ouimet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 231,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,625,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Ouimet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $129,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,357.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after buying an additional 66,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 17.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cedar-fair-entertainment-fun-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.